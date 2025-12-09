FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Government to push more airlines to operate amid crisis? BIG warning to IndiGo by Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, says, 'No airline..., safety is non-negotiable...';

Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has issued a big statement of IndiGo crisis while speaking in Lok Sabha. He also issued warning to IndiGo and said no airline will be permitted to cause hardships to passengers.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

Union Minister of Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has issued a big statement of IndiGo crisis while speaking in Lok Sabha. The minister while sharing update on the flight disruption said tha the situation is returning to 'normal.' He said, 'IndiGo disruptions are stabilising; all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country. Airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress. Refunds, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the Ministry. '

Warns IndiGo of strict action

He also issued warning to IndiGo and said the government was ensuring accountability as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership. He assured that strict action, as per the aircraft rules and act, will be taken against the culprits. He said, 'DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken.'

He added, 'No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance.'He also emphasised that the 'new flying rule' flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms will be implemented as passengers safety is non-negotiable. "Safety in Civil Aviation is non-negotiable. India is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and remains committed to the highest global standards of safety. Revised flight duty time limitation, designed to prevent pilot fatigue, is being implemented. These reforms are essentially for passenger safety," Naidu said.

"DGCA adopted a phased-wise implementation plan in consultation with all the stakeholders. Phase 1 from July 2025, Phase 2 from November 1. Indigo had assured compliance with these norms and confirmed its preparedness to undertake its winter schedule. Despite this, prima facie it was observed that internal rostering disruptions led to large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers," Naidu said. 

Government to push more airlines

After India's biggest aviation crisis, the minister also informed the Lok Sabha that government is encouraging new airlines to start and operate in India. In a duo-p0ly avition sector, IndiGo commands a 65% domestic market share, while Air India has a 27% market share, and with new airlines the sector can become more competitve. He said, 'The government is determined to build a robust and competitive aviation ecosystem.'

