Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh monthly from YouTube, here's how

The lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus pandemic may not have been good for many people, but Union Minister Nitin Gadkari found a new opportunity to earn even in disaster. For the past few days, one of his statements is becoming quite viral in which he is claiming to earn Rs 4 lakh every month from YouTube.

Nitin Gadkari made this statement on Thursday when he reached Bharuch to take stock of the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. During this, he revealed in his address that he is earning Rs 4 lakh as royalty every month from the video-sharing platform YouTube. He said that this is the hard work of lockdown when he gave many lectures online in foreign universities.

The minister informed that during the COVID-19 lockdown, he got a chance to give speeches in many countries around the world like Germany, New Zealand, US through video conferencing. He gave 950 online lectures whose videos were also uploaded on his YouTube channel. These videos were watched by thousands and millions of people around the world, due to which the number of people on the YouTube channel started increasing rapidly. As a result, YouTube now pays Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty.