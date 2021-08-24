Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Headlines

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

What is Gaza strip, which is at the centre of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

7 daily foods that can destroy your skin quality

ODI World Cup: Centurions in opening match of tournament

Top 10 cricketers with most centuries in ODIs while chasing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to donate world cup match fees to earthquake victims

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

Team India pacer says this side is top favourite at ICC World Cup 2023, shares key to winning third title | Exclusive

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

HomeIndia

India

Union Minister Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier in the day, BJP and Shiv Sena workers were involved in a scuffle outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's house.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2021, 11:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister Narayan Rane, on Tuesday, was arrested for 'slap' remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. 

Earlier in the day, BJP and Shiv Sena workers were involved in a scuffle outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's house after the latter allegedly threatened to 'slap' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

A team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri when he was en route on his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the Konkan region. The developments came barely a couple of hours after Rane sharply dared that "nobody could do anything to him" or prevent him from "moving around freely".

A team of senior police officers met Rane and later completed the arrest formalities even as a large number of his supporters and a huge posse of police were present.

An aide to the central minister Pramod Jathar claimed that no arrest warrant has been produced and the police pleaded that they were under 'pressure' to arrest Rane. Jathar added that "there is the rule of law" in the state but the police were not following the due protocols, not showing the arrest warrant or other documents for the same.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis later also slammed the Maharashtra government for using the police to suppress the Opposition in the state. Fadnavis' statement came in the wake of FIRs registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane for his alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(Inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Centre makes big announcement students must know

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro design leaked; Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 models

IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE