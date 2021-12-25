Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya makes vaccination appeal, shares photo of 108-year-old man receiving jab

With the increase in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in India, states have been forced to implement restrictions to curb the spread of the virus ahead of the New year. Many states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have reinstated night curfews and cancelled all celebrations and gatherings.

Meanwhile, all individuals are being encouraged to get fully vaccinated for better protection from the virus.

Owing to encourage vaccination, on Saturday, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted a photo of a 108-year-old man getting vaccinated in Maharashtra's Hingoli. While tweeting the picture, he urged everyone else to be vaccinated as well.

In the tweet, he wrote, "In Hingoli district of Maharashtra, a 108-year-old man got the vaccine. If you have not got the vaccine, then get it done soon and help in securing the country."

Take a look at the tweet:

As per reports by the Union Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, 66,09,113 vaccines have been administered making India's total tally reach up to 141 crores.

In fact, to increase the process of vaccination, the Punjab government recently announced that all government employees who fail to provide their vaccination certificates for both jabs will not be paid their salary.

Employees will be required to upload their certificates on the Punjab government's job portal to get their salaries.