Union Minister Kiren Rijiju calls Rahul Gandhi 'separatist', accuses him of 'pushing agendas of India's enemies', THIS is what he said

Rijiju slammed Rahul for saying PM Modi took foreign help to become PM, calling it like separatists holding Indian flags. The row started after Modi's veiled jibe in Gujarat about foreign meetings.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi for accusing PM Modi of taking foreign help to come to power, saying it was like "separatists holding Indian flags". Rijiju said top-level debates need mature people and accused Gandhi of pushing an anti-India agenda.

What PM Modi said in Gujarat

The row started on Saturday in Gujarat when PM Modi said some forces are trying to divide India and spread lies on social media. Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi asked, "Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies?"He also called the Opposition an "Avrodh Paksh" instead of "Virodh Paksh", saying they have become an obstacle to development due to frustration of being out of power for over a decade.

Rahul Gandhi's counter and debate challenge

Rahul Gandhi hit back, accusing Modi of becoming Prime Minister with foreign help and continuing with foreign backing. He wrote on social media, "Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you. I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts."

Also read: Are you saving enough from your salary? Know which of these 3 types of savers you belong to

Rijiju's sharp response

Rijiju refuted Gandhi's accusation on Tuesday. He claimed that Gandhi himself interacts with foreigners while travelling, and his comments reveal that he is advancing the objectives of India's adversaries. Dismissing the debate challenge, Rijiju said, "Top-level debates are done between mature people."He added, "It's the same as Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags and anarchists showing the Constitution book."The exchange has escalated the war of words between the BJP and Congress.