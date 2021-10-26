Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah spends night at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 25) visited the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp and interacted with the security personnel at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah will spend the night at the CRPF camp in Lethpora in the Pulwama district. Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also had dinner with the paramilitary forces. "I wanted to spend time with the soldiers of the paramilitary forces, meet them, know their experiences and difficulties and see the spirit to work. That's why we had lunch with our brave soldiers at Lethpora CRPF camp in Pulwama and will also take rest of the night with the soldiers in the camp.@crpfindia," tweeted Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister, who was on a three-day visit from October 23-25, to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, offered prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal district earlier on Monday.

On Sunday, he visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. He also met with the delegations of Kashmiri Pandits, Gujjar-Bakarwal community, Pahadi community and Jammu and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce in Jammu.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.