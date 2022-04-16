Search icon
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalls his time with former prime ministers, shares throwback photos

A 1974-batch IFS officer, Puri has worked with 11 prime ministers till now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Pic: Twitter/@HardeepSPuri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Friday recalled his experience of working with multiple prime ministers. This comes a day after the inauguration of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum set up to honour all prime ministers since independence.

Puri is a former Indian diplomat and is currently serving as the minister of petroleum and natural gas, and minister of housing and urban affairs.

A 1974-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, he has worked with 11 prime ministers till now.

Taking to Twitter, he shared many throwback images with the PMs. “Before being invited to join his Council of Ministers in Sept 2017 by PM Modi Ji who is himself into a historic 2nd term, privileged to be a civil servant during tenure of 11 Indian PMs. Witnessed many momentous events. Began with 1st non-Congress PM Sh Morarji Desai Ji in 1978,” he wrote in one of his tweets.

 

 

Puri served as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva and New York, among others. Puri has served in several key positions in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence during a career spanning nearly 39 years.    

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Inaugurated on April 14 by PM Modi, the museum showcases the tenures of 14 prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, and the various challenges they navigated while leading the country. However, PM Modi’s own tenure is not part of the display yet.

