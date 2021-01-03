Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda hospitalised after blood sugar level falls

Gowda, who was on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga, had halted at a hotel in Chitradurga for lunch when he took ill.

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda suddenly fell sick in Karnataka’s Chitradurga town and was rushed to Bengaluru for treatment after collapsing, an official said on Sunday.



"Gowda, 67, suddenly fell ill at Chitradurga due to low blood sugar level and was rushed to Bengaluru for treatment at a private hospital. His health condition is stable," his secretary Suresh Bhat told IANS.



Gowda, who was on his way to Bengaluru from Shivamogga, had halted at a hotel in Chitradurga for lunch when he took ill.



He was returning to the city after attending the ruling BJP’s core committee meeting at Shivamogga on Saturday night.



"Gowda fell down while getting out of the car for lunch at the hotel in Chitradurga due to a sudden drop in his blood sugar level. After a check-up at Basaveshwara hospital in the town, he was driven in an ambulance to Bengaluru, with the state police clearing the state highway of vehicular traffic," Bhat added.

After treatment there, he recovered and spoke to BJP leaders and family members over phone.

He was subsequently shifted to the hospital in Bengaluru. Gowda's son Karthik told reporters "Low blood sugar led to it... He is fine now."

