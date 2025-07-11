Union Minister Chirag Paswan receives death threat ahead of Bihar assembly polls

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media, his party's chief spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said on Friday, i.e., July 11.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media, his party's chief spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said on Friday, i.e., July 11. Meanwhile, Bhatt has filed a complaint into the matter, seeking immediate action.

As per the complaint, the death threat was issued by an Instagram user under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idisi'. Rajesh Bhatt claimed that the threat was issued due to Paswan's growing popularity, urging the Cyber Crime Police Station officer-in-charge to take cognisance of the matter and initiate prompt action.

He stated that the act clearly "reflects criminal intent and involvement in unlawful activities." "I request you to take immediate cognizance of the seriousness of this matter and initiate prompt action. Kindly arrest the suspect without delay and ensure that the strictest possible punishment is delivered," the complaint said.

Notably, this comes ahead of Bihar assembly polls, scheduled to be held in October-November. An official date of the polls is yet to be announced by the election commission.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.