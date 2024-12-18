Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari opened up on live-in-relationship and same sex marriage.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari opened up on live-in-relationship and same sex marriage. In a recent YouTube podcast, the minister was asked about his opinions on some of the key issues concerning the younger generations.

Speaking about live-in-relationships, Gadkari remarked, "Live-in relationship is wrong. Once I visited the British Parliament in London. Their Prime Minister and Foreign Minister asked me, what are the major issues in your country? To which I said poverty and hunger. When I asked them what's yours, they said the biggest problem of European countries is that young men and women are not keen on getting married. They are opting for live-in relationships".

Highlighting the threats posed by the growing trend of live-in-relationships, Nitin Gadkari asked what impact it will have on people.

"How will they have kids? What will be the future of the child? If you collapse the societal structure, what kind of impact will it have on people?" he asked.

The Union Minister added, "Live-in relationship is not right, it will destroy society".

Gadkari's views on same sex marriage

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his take on same sex marriage. He claimed that "it would destroy the social structure."

However, he emphasised that society will ultimately decide on its norms, but what is wrong should be pointed out.