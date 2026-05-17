Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minor

The case is based on a complaint from a 17-year-old girl, who has accused Sai of harassment and sexual assault. Bhageerath Sai, aged 25, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son Bandi Bhageerath Sai was on Saturday arrested for allegedly harassing and sexually assaulting a minor. The police action came hours after the Telangana High Court denied him interim protection. The case is based on a complaint from a 17-year-old girl, who has accused Sai of harassment and sexual assault. Bhageerath Sai, aged 25 years, has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, on Saturday said his son had joined the investigation pertaining to the POCSO case registered against him. "Satyameva Jayate. With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation," Sanjay Kumar said in a post on the social media platform X.

Kumar stated: "I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law. My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no mistake. After consulting legal experts and placing before them the evidence available with us, we were advised that the matter would be addressed appropriately through the legal process. At the same time, I believe in fully cooperating with the investigation and respecting the judicial system." The union minister added that though "court proceedings are underway and orders are expected next week, and despite advice from our legal team, I felt there should be no hesitation from our side in cooperating with the inquiry." He further said he had complete faith in the judicial system. "Justice may be delayed, but not denied."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).