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Union Minister Bandi Sanjay breaks silence after son’s arrest in POCSO case, calls it ‘difficult phase’

Bandi Sanjay Kumar broke his silence after his son was remanded in a POCSO case, calling the situation emotionally difficult for his family.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 17, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay breaks silence after son’s arrest in POCSO case, calls it ‘difficult phase’
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Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has publicly responded for the first time after his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, was brought into custody in connection with an alleged case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The BJP leader described the situation as one of the most difficult periods his family has faced.

Emotional Strain on Family

In a post shared on social media platform X, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the past week had been emotionally exhausting for his household. He noted that the ongoing developments had placed significant mental pressure on all family members.

He further stated that the stress of the situation reportedly affected his mother’s health, claiming she suffered a heart-related medical emergency during this period. Despite the distress, he said the family has received support from a large number of well-wishers across the country.

Denial of Wrongdoing and Trust in Legal Process

The minister strongly defended his family and maintained that they had not committed any wrongdoing. He asserted that they have full faith in the judicial system and believe that the truth will eventually come out through legal scrutiny.

He also appealed to supporters and party workers not to be emotionally influenced by the ongoing controversy. According to him, the matter should be treated strictly as a legal issue, and organisational work should continue without disruption in Telangana.

Son in Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Bandi Sai Bhageerath has been remanded to judicial custody until May 29 as part of the ongoing investigation under the POCSO Act. Legal representatives stated that he voluntarily appeared before authorities along with his counsel.

Advocate Karunasagar, representing Bhageerath, said his client cooperated fully during questioning and expressed confidence that he would be cleared of the allegations as proceedings continue.

Call for Patience and Faith in Justice

In his concluding remarks, the minister quoted the Sanskrit phrase “Yato Dharmastato Jayah,” meaning “Where there is righteousness, there is victory.” He added that the family will face the situation with patience and confidence in the justice system, expressing hope that fairness will ultimately prevail.

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