Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains real reason behind New Delhi Railway station stampede that killed 18

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has finally revealed the real reason behind the New Delhi railway station stampede . On February, 15, 2025 during the Mahakumbh mela, when railway stations were flooded with heavy influx of passengers, 18 people lost their life in a stampede.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 08:41 AM IST

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has finally revealed the real reason behind the New Delhi railway station stampede . On February, 15, 2025 during the Mahakumbh mela, when railway stations were flooded with heavy influx of passengers, a tragedy took place, 18 people lost their life in a stampede, that included four children and 11 women. 

The real reason behind the stampede was...?

The high-level committee that was formed to investigate the incident has revealed that the chaos begin when a passenger's heavy luggage (called a headload) fell from their head on the foot overbridge (FOB 3), connecting platform 14 and 15. This happened when the station was full-loaded with passengers heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh mela.  At 8:48 PM, as the luggage started to fall, pasengers began ripping and falling on the stairs, one after another (domino effect). 

Union Minsiter Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha explained that due to this domino effect, panic and chaos was spread among passengers. They started to run here and there, and many people were left crushed on the stairs.  “There was a big headload falling from one of the passengers and the pressure was passed on to the stairs of platforms 14/15, resulting in the tripping of passengers,” Vaishnaw said.

The tragic stampede at times of Mahakumbh 

The new delhi railway station stampede happened during the time, when Mahakumbh mela was ongoing. The station was the busiest in the evening of that day, around 49,000 general tickets, were sold, which was 13,000 more than the usual number, as per HT report. Passengers were rushing to catch trains to Prayagraj for the 45-day Maha Kumbh mela.

Moreover, a platform change announcement made things even worse, as per Railway Protection Force (RPF). The announcement said that the platform  for a Kumbh special train was changed, which caused thousands of people to rush across foot over bridges to other platforms for catching their trains. First, the train was announced to depart from Platform 12, then quickly changed to Platform 16. The chaos spread in the passengers of Magadh Express, Uttar Sampark Kranti, and Prayagraj Express. One such stampede also took place at the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj.

18 people lost their lives

In total 18 people, four children and 11 women lost their lives, which Post-mortem reports revealed was due to traumatic asphyxia (people died due to being crushed and unable to breathe in the crowd). 15 people wee injured in this incident. 

The Railway Minister announced that Rs 2.01 crore was paid as compensation, that included Rs 10 lakh to each family of the deceases, rs 2.5 lakh to those seriously injured, Rs 1 lakh to those who suffered minor injuries. Moreover, Indian railways is now implementing stronger crowd management systems at 73 major stations, especially during festivals.  It is working on Permanent holding areas, where passengers will wait before trains arrive. Moreover, only passengers with confirmed tickets can enter platforms. Another precautions include, Wider foot overbridges and CCTV surveillance.

