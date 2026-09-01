Union Minister and LJP (RV) president Chirag Paswan receives death threat

Following the receipt of the threat, Paswan's office wrote to the Union Home Secretary, seeking an urgent investigation into the origin and authenticity of the communication and a review of the minister's security arrangements.

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan has received a death threat through an unsigned communication sent to him via post on Tuesday, his office said. According to the communication, the sender warned that the Union Minister would soon be killed by "hardcore terrorists". Following the receipt of the threat, Paswan's office wrote to the Union Home Secretary, seeking an urgent investigation into the origin and authenticity of the communication and a review of the Minister's security arrangements.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, Alok Kumar, Additional Private Secretary to Union Minister Chirag Paswan, said the matter concerned the personal security of the Union Minister, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. "I am directed to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding the personal security of the Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," the letter stated.

According to the letter, an unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the Ministry on Tuesday. "Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries. The threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned therein, reads: 'You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists'," Kumar said. "The contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to 'hardcore terrorists', are a matter of grave concern and give rise to serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the Hon'ble Minister," the letter said.

The original communication was also enclosed with the letter for examination by authorities. Paswan's office requested the Union Home Secretary to take up the matter on an urgent basis and initiate a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances surrounding the threatening communication. "In view of the above, I am directed to request that the matter may kindly be taken up on an urgent basis and a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the threatening communication may be initiated without delay," Kumar said.

The office also sought a review of the Minister's existing security arrangements and their augmentation, if considered necessary, in view of the reported threat perception and his scheduled public engagements. "It is further requested that the security arrangements of the Minister may be reviewed and suitably augmented, as considered necessary, in view of the threat perception and his scheduled public engagements," the letter stated. The matter has been requested to be accorded "utmost urgency and priority", according to the communication sent to the Home Secretary. Further details regarding the source and authenticity of the threat are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).