Amit Shah vows support for Nepal amid deadly flash flood, condoles loss of lives

Taking to social media, Shah described the situation in Nepal as "extremely heartbreaking" and offered his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the disaster.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed concern over the devastation caused by flash floods in Nepal and said the Government of India stands with the neighbouring country during the crisis. Taking to social media, Shah described the situation in Nepal as "extremely heartbreaking" and offered his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the disaster. "The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. In this hour of crisis, the Government of India stands with Nepal," Shah said.

Shah also said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding the situation arising from the floods in Nepal. The Home Minister said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been placed on high alert, along with local administrations and relief and rescue teams in border areas that could potentially be affected by the disaster. "I have spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding this disaster in Nepal. The NDRF has also been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time. The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to the NDRF, a total of nine teams are currently deployed in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh for flood warning and response operations. nNDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said the deployment in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur had been made as a precautionary measure and that the situation was being closely monitored. "Our additional teams are also prepared. As and when State Governments feel that we are required, NDRF will deploy the team," he added.

The NDRF said the flood threat stems from a sudden rise in the Trishuli River at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, reportedly linked to suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal-China border. The flood wave is likely to move downstream through the Gandak River, prompting authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh along the India-Nepal border to remain alert. The Bihar Chief Minister has also reviewed the situation, particularly along the Gandak River, following which the two NDRF teams were dispatched to West Champaran and Muzaffarpur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).