Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeks blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most prominent Ganesh Pandals, in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, he visited the revered Siddhivinayak Temple in the city on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shah was given a warm welcome at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on his arrival by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.

The BJP president wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Heartiest good wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi," he tweeted in Hindi.

The 10-day Hindu festival is observed to celebrate Lord Ganesha's birthday.

On Sunday, the minister also addressed his party's 'Maha Janadesh Yatra' ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, where he questioned NCP chief Sharad Pawar's contribution towards the state's development when he was a minister in the UPA-led government at the Centre

Meanwhile. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offered prayers at his residence in Nagpur on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Extending wishes to the nation, Gadkari said, "Today the whole nation is celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and show. I wish happiness and prosperity to every citizen."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also offered prayers at his residence in Mumbai along with his wife and daughter, 10-day long Ganpati festival.

Devotees chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and with sweets like 'laddoos' and 'modaks' arrived at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and other pandals in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the festival begins.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on Monday is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar.

—(With inputs from Agencies)