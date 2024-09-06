Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for J&K assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto, mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 as one of the major achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the Bhartiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He stated that Article 370 is a thing of past and will never return again.

"Now Article 370 has become a thing of past, it is not a part of the constitution. I have read the agenda of NC and seen the silent support of NC, but I want to make it clear, that article 370 is a thing of past and it'll never return again, we will not let that happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth It's the spirit of separatism that used to force youth towards terrorism," Amit Shah added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto, mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 as one of the major achievements of the Narendra Modi government. Amit Shah further emphasised that the Jammu and Kashmir has always beeen part of India and that the government is foucsed on fighting terrorism and seperatism.

"Our party believes that J&K has always been part of India and it will remain so. Till 2014, J&K always remain in the shadow of separatism and terrorism. Different state and non-state actors kept the state unstable. All the govt dealt with the state with a policy of appeasement. Whenever the history of J&K will be written, these ten years after 2014 will be marked as a golden period for the state."

Amit Shah said BJP made 25 promises in its manifesto for the UT, primarily focusing on wiping out terrorism and separatism from Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP focused on women-led development in Jammu and Kashmir. It promised to Implement 'Maa Samman Yojana' to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu & Kashmir. It also promised to provide assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans.

"We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year... We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year," Amit Shah said.

Catering to the youth, the manifesto mentioned that the government will create 5 lakh employment opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir through Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY).BJP also said that it will provide Rs 3,000 yearly through DBT as travel allowance to college students under the 'Pragati Shiksha Yojana'.

"Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance, " Amit Shah said.

BJP promised to distribute laptops and reimbursement of coaching fees to the tune of Rs 10,000 for 2 years and travel costs to examination centres for students preparing for competitive exams like JKPSC and UPSC.

BJP's manifesto also mentioned a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits, "The scheme will be very detailed. We will look for complete rehabilitation. Many Kashmiri Pandits and people from the Sikh community who left when the terrorism was at its peak were forced to sell their properties. We have already started working in this regard - either returning their properties or providing the amount for their properties. We are towards the completion of rehabilitation of 6,000 people," Amit Shah said about the scheme.

Amit Shah further mentioned that BJP will provide Rs10,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, comprising the existing Rs6,000 along with an additional Rs4,000.The manifesto also mentioned reduced electricity tariffs, lowered by up to 50%, for agricultural activities, making it more affordable for farmers to operate irrigation pumps and other machinery Amit Shah further informed that they will give a 20% quota to Agniveers in J&K government jobs and police recruitment, and will follow the Jammu-Kashmir reservation policy without affecting the general quota.

Amit Shah also assured that they are determined to build 10,000 km of new rural roads. He also mentioned to expedite the metro services in Jammu and Srinagar.Amit Shah also said that BJP will undertake the reconstruction of Hindu temples and shrines under Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive. "We will restore 100 ruined temples." Amit Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)