Here’s what Union Home Minister Amit Shah said hours before IT survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai

File photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (February 13) broke his silence on the controversies surrounding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ongoing row over billionaire businessman Gautam Adani after the publication of Hindenburg Report.

“The truth emerges despite a thousand conspiracies around it. They are after Modi since 2002. But every time, Modi Ji comes out stronger & more popular”, Shah said in an interview to news agency ANI.

It is to be noted that the BBC documentary chronicles events which happened in Gujarat during 2022 riots. It may be recalled that PM Modi was then the chief minister of Gujarat. The Modi government has already asked the social media platforms to delete the posts related to documentary, which is named ‘India: The Modi Question’.

Hours after Union Home Minister Shah’s interview to ANI, Income Tax Department conducted survey at BBC's offices in Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Mumbai's Santacruz and this has prompted the Congress and other Opposition parties to link the IT survey with the controversial documentary.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh sai, “We are demanding a joint parliamentary Committee probe in the Adani issue, and here the government is after BBC. ‘Vinashkale vipreet buddhi’ (when one’s destruction time is near, one goes against his/her brain or stops using it).”

TMC MP Mohua Moitra has also slammed the Centre for the raid at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai and other places. "Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman of SEBI_India," tweeted Mohua.