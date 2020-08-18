Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Tuesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi over post-COVID care. According to the latest updates, the Home Minister's medical condition is currently stable.

AIIMS Delhi released a press statement this morning which briefed the media regarding the Home Minister's medical condition and he was said to be "comfortable" and "continuing his work from the hospital".

"Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital," the AIIMS Delhi press statement read.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS(All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for post COVID care. He is comfortable & is continuing his work from hospital: AIIMS, Delhi He was discharged from Medanta Hospital,Gurugram on 14 Aug, after testing negative for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Im85xpAii9 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Notably, a CT scan of the Home Minister was conducted yesterday at a private hospital in Delhi after being recommended for the same by Dr. Naresh Trehan.

According to reports, following this test, Amit Shah was admitted to the old private ward at Delhi AIIMS at 2 AM last night on the advice of his doctors at AIIMS and Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital.

The Union Home Minister is currently undergoing treatment under the personal supervision of the Director of the AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria.

With the Home Minister being hospitalised, get well wishes poured in from politicians.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted in Hindi, he wrote: " There was news of Home Minister Amit Shah being unwell. I pray that you soon be fully healthy and be ready to serve the country again with your trademark energy! My best wishes to you and the country."

गृहमंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी के अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार मिला। मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि आप जल्दी ही पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हों और देश की सेवा में पुनः पुरानी ऊर्जा के साथ जुट जाएं। मेरी और देश की शुभकामनाएं आपके साथ हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 18, 2020

Earlier on August 14, Amit Shah had been discharged from the Medanta Hospital after he tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), of which he was diagnosed on August 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had himself confirmed the news from his official handle on Twitter. He said that due to early symptoms coronavirus, he went for a test and the test result came positive. Although his health is fine, he will get himself admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, Shah said.

He had also urged those who came into close contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus.