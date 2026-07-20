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JP Nadda urges protesters to end sit-in at Jantar Mantar after meeting CJP leaders: 'Discussions ongoing'

Nadda said he had requested demonstrators to "assist the administration in restoring normalcy", adding that the meeting "took place in a cordial atmosphere."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

JP Nadda urges protesters to end sit-in at Jantar Mantar after meeting CJP leaders: 'Discussions ongoing'
CJP leaders met Nadda at his residence on Monday (Photo: Saurav Das/X).
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Union Health Minister JP Nadda has called on protesters to end their sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi after holding talks with their representatives. In a post on social media, Nadda said he had requested demonstrators to "assist the administration in restoring normalcy", adding that the meeting "took place in a cordial atmosphere." Protesters under the banner of the satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar and held a massive march towards the Parliament on Monday (July 20).

What are the CJP's demands?

According to a letter shared on social media, leaders of the CJP made three key demands during their meeting with Nadda -- immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, resignation or sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide.

What did Nadda say?

In a post on X, Nadda said: "This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing." He added: "The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy." Nadda's statement came after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met the minister at his residence.

What did the CJP say?

Saurav Das, a spokesperson for the CJP, said in an X post that he and Ranka had conveyed the demands of the protesters. "The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" he added. This marked the first meeting between the CJP and the government at any level since the protests began.

CJP's Parliament march

The meeting came on a day the CJP and its supporters held a march towards the Parliament as the Delhi Police launched a crackdown on them. Security forces used sticks, batons, and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that no permission had been sought or granted for the protest march, warning of action against the protesters. The police had also stated that prohibitory orders were in force in the New Delhi district, as part of which marches, processions, and large gatherings were barred.

Why are students protesting?

The Cockroach Janta Party and its supporters have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan. The group was also joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks. On Saturday, the Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. The protests had erupted over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The stir has been backed by several student associations and opposition leaders.

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