Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan flags off Plasma Donation campaign at AIIMS Delhi

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Sunday flagged off a Plasma Donation Campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, along with the Delhi Police.

On the very first day itself, 26 personnel of the Delhi Police who had recovered from COVID-19 volunteered to donate their blood plasma. Following the donation, the Health Minister conferred certificates to the 26 police personnel for voluntarily donating plasma.

Of these police personnel, Om Prakash donated his plasma for the third time today.

Notably, around 12 Delhi Police personnel have so far passed away due to COVID-19. Moreover, the drive for plasma donation comes in time as the number of containment zones has jumped from 200 to 600 in Delhi.

The Union Health Minister said that these donations will have a long-lasting impact on other countrymen who will get inspired to donate their plasma. "Every single donor counts in our journey towards victory over COVID-19 and we need more and more of these plasma warriors to help fight the pandemic, till a definitive treatment or vaccine is developed," the minister said.

The government has said that as of now, convalescent plasma therapy has been approved for compassionate use with various plasma banks being set up to ensure round-the-clock availability.

Plasma Therapy

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains protective antibodies to the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus. It can provide immunity to patients suffering from COVID-19 when transfused.

Considering its potential benefit, plasma therapy is provided to those patients who are not responding to conventional treatment.

Who can donate plasma?

Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19, and has completed 28 days after the finalization of treatment or home isolation, is between 18 to 60 years of age, and with a weight of more than 50 kg, is eligible to donate their blood plasma.

The blood bank will assess their eligibility for blood donation and check the level of COVID-19 protective antibody levels in their blood before they can donate.

The blood of a survivor usually has a high concentration of such antibodies and when it is given to a susceptible person, these antibodies circulate in the blood, reach tissues, and neutralize the virus.

The process of donation is completed in one to three hours and the plasma can be collected on the same day.

Meanwhile, Delhi on this day recorded 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, and the tally of total positive cases in the national capital rose to 1,22,793 on this day. 31 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 3,628