FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details

BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here

ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers

IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?

Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media

Meet female singer, acted in just one film, attempted suicide at 20 after being fat-shamed: 'Consumed half a bottle of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

Govt revises fitness test fees for older vehicles; check new rates here

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction

Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar

From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young

From Humane Sagar to Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singers who died young

HomeIndia

INDIA

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

This has been done by making amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989. Under the fresh rules, vehicle age has been divided into three categories: Older than 10 years but not exceeding 15 years, older than 15 years but not exceeding 20 years, and more than 20 years old.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 06:47 PM IST

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
Vehicle age has been divided into three categories.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised vehicle fitness test fees for motor vehicles, restructuring the fees based on vehicle age and category. This has been done by making amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989. Under the fresh rules, vehicle age has been divided into three categories: Older than 10 years but not exceeding 15 years, older than 15 years but not exceeding 20 years, and more than 20 years old. As per media reports, these are the new rates for vehicle fitness test certificates.

For vehicles aged between 10 and 15 years, the base fitness test fees are:
Motorcycles: Rs 400
Three-wheelers/LMVs/quadricylces: Rs 600
Medium goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,000
Heavy goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,000

For vehicles 15 to 20 years old:
Motorcycles: Rs 500
Three-wheelers/LMVs/quadricylces: Rs 1,000
Medium goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,300
Heavy goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,500

For vehicles more than 20 years old:
Motorcycles: Rs 2,000
Three-wheelers: Rs 7,000
LMVs/quadricylces: Rs 15,000
Medium goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 20,000
Heavy goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 25,000

The new vehicle fitness test fee structure is expected to impact millions of private and commercial vehicles across the country. The fresh move aligns with the government's broader push towards road safety and emissions control -- backing the existing scrappage and renewal policies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
Govt revises fitness test fees for older vehicles; check new rates here
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, direct LINK here
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
From Humane Sagar, Sidhu Moose Wala to KK, Wajid Khan: Indian singers who died young
From Humane Sagar to Sidhu Moose Wala: Indian singers who died young
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya had welcomed nephew
Who are Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshree Yadav's children? See how bua Rohini Acharya
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones that rival iPhone 17 Pro
Looking for smartphone with great camera quality? Here are 5 Android phones
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE