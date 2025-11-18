Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

This has been done by making amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989. Under the fresh rules, vehicle age has been divided into three categories: Older than 10 years but not exceeding 15 years, older than 15 years but not exceeding 20 years, and more than 20 years old.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has revised vehicle fitness test fees for motor vehicles, restructuring the fees based on vehicle age and category. This has been done by making amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989. Under the fresh rules, vehicle age has been divided into three categories: Older than 10 years but not exceeding 15 years, older than 15 years but not exceeding 20 years, and more than 20 years old. As per media reports, these are the new rates for vehicle fitness test certificates.

For vehicles aged between 10 and 15 years, the base fitness test fees are:

Motorcycles: Rs 400

Three-wheelers/LMVs/quadricylces: Rs 600

Medium goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,000

Heavy goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,000

For vehicles 15 to 20 years old:

Motorcycles: Rs 500

Three-wheelers/LMVs/quadricylces: Rs 1,000

Medium goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,300

Heavy goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 1,500

For vehicles more than 20 years old:

Motorcycles: Rs 2,000

Three-wheelers: Rs 7,000

LMVs/quadricylces: Rs 15,000

Medium goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 20,000

Heavy goods/passenger vehicles: Rs 25,000

The new vehicle fitness test fee structure is expected to impact millions of private and commercial vehicles across the country. The fresh move aligns with the government's broader push towards road safety and emissions control -- backing the existing scrappage and renewal policies.