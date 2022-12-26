Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS hospital, condition stable

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

Sources have said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday, December 26. The finance minister was admitted to the hospital around noon on Monday.

63-year-old Nirmala Sitharaman was taken to the premier hospital in New Delhi on Monday afternoon and has been admitted to a private ward, according to the sources. The cause of her hospitalisation is not yet known.

According to Reuters reports, Sitharaman is currently in stable condition. "Nothing serious. She is fine," the source said on the condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Covid-19 latest updates LIVE: Bihar on HIGH ALERT, four foreign tourists test positive in Gaya