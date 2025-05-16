Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider a USD 2.1 billion bailout package to debt-ridden Pakistan, calling it indirect funding to terrorism. "The IMF's aid to Pakistan is a form of indirect funding to terror," the minister said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider a USD 2.1 billion bailout package to debt-ridden Pakistan, saying it was indirect funding to terrorism. "The IMF's aid to Pakistan is a form of indirect funding to terror," the minister said while addressing officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat. "The IMF should reconsider its decision," Singh added.

'Just a trailer'

Praising the IAF's bravery during India's Operation Sindoor, Singh asserted the military operation was not over yet and whatever happened was just a "trailer." Addressing IAF personnel, Singh said, "We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behavior improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."

'23 minutes were enough'

The defence minister also paid homage to those who lost their lives during the operation and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965 and 1971. and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan. I feel proud to be present here," Singh told officials. "Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan," he added.

India's Operation Sindoor

"It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India, the entire world heard it. That echo wasn't just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces," Singh stated.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to a brazen terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region, which claimed the lives of 26 people -- most of them tourists from across India.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).