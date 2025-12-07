FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup dream ends after 1–5 defeat to title holders Germany in semi-final

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt are top 2 contestants, Pranit More evicted; say sources

Noida woman gets emotional as father brings snacks during late-night train halt

Abhishek Sharma scripts history, breaks his own record to become India's new power-hitting sensation

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers' FRESH message as airline aims to operate 1650 flights : 'We're getting back...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Singh further stressed the government's commitment to the holistic development of border areas, saying the constant effort of the government is to strengthen communication and connectivity in the border areas, including Ladakh.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attributed the success of India's Operation Sindoor against nine Pakistani terror outfits to the strong connectivity in border areas. The Indian Army had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in Kashmir in April this year. While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects in Leh, Singh said the Indian armed forces showed patience along with valour and did only what was required, even though it "could have done a lot."

    What did Rajnath Singh say?

    Singh said at the event: "When our armed forces conducted Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attacks carried out in Pahalgam, we saw what they did to the terrorists. Though we could have done a lot, our forces showed not just valour, but patience as well and did only as much as was needed. Such a huge operation could take place because our connectivity was strong and the border area connectivity brought historic success to Operation Sindoor." He further stressed the government's commitment to the holistic development of border areas, saying the constant effort of the government is to strengthen communication and connectivity in the border areas, including Ladakh.

    'Firmly connected to your hearts'

    Singh asserted that the government and organisations like BRO are working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of border areas. "Our constant effort has always been that, including Ladakh, all border areas, our communication and connectivity with them should become even stronger. If I give another example in front of you, then just recently, during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, I inaugurated a 200-kilowatt Green hydrogen-based Microgrid power plant in Ladakh, which will be very beneficial not only for this region but also for the surrounding regions," Singh said. "We are working with full enthusiasm for the holistic development of our border areas. Our government, our armed forces, and organisations like BRO stand with you, firmly connected to your hearts. We just need to keep strengthening this bond, so that our relationship is not affected by any external element," he added.

    Singh hails BRO's efforts

    Lauding the BRO for their efforts, Singh stated that the speed and efficiency with which the BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas has provided a significant boost to national development. He said: "In the past few years, the speed and efficiency with which BRO has developed infrastructure in border areas has also provided a significant boost to national development. Through indigenous solutions, by successfully completing complex projects, BRO has today emerged as a synonym for 'Communication' and 'Connectivity'." The defence minister also highlighted that communication and connectivity are not mere technical tools but essential pillars of societal and civilisational growth.

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online
    Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift
    World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral
    World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral
    Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'
    Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'
    Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...
    Dhurandhar box office day 3: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday
    Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’
    Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
    Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
    Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
    Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
    From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
    From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
    Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
    Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement