Union Cabinet renames Ministry of Human Resource and Development, MHRD, as 'Ministry of Education'

A formal announcement in this regard will be made later in the day by the ministry


Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 02:21 PM IST

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has been renamed as the Ministry of Education, news agencies reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Union Cabinet on this day renamed the Ministry of Human Resource Development as the Ministry of Education, while a formal announcement in this regard will be made later in the day.

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet had approved the new education policy which will replace the existing National Policy on Education. The NEP was first formulated in 1986 and was earlier modified, the last time to have been done so, in 1992.

2019's draft National Education Plan had proposed some changes to the existing system of education.