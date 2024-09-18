Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Bill likely in winter session

Hitting below the waistline – the curious case of exploding pagers

Bigg Boss-fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with fiancee Amira after six months of engagement: 'I am...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

SL vs NZ, 1st Test: William O'Rourke stuns Pathum Nissanka with an inswinging yorker - Watch

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demands CBI's..., says...

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

9 TV actresses who are successful entrepreneurs

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने कि��या fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

'Her short temper...': Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'one of the most dignified women' in film industry

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Bill likely in winter session

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 03:55 PM IST

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Bill likely in winter session
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The Cabinet accepted the report of a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The panel had submitted the report in March 2024 ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. The report of the high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' was placed before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. The panel had also proposed setting up of an 'Implementation Group' to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

The panel also recommended the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in consultation with state election authorities. At present, the ECI is responsible for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the local body polls for municipalities and panchayats are managed by state election commissions.

The panel recommended as many as 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by state Assemblies. However, these would require certain Constitution amendment Bills that would need to be passed by Parliament.

Some proposed changes regarding the single electoral roll and single voter ID card would need ratification by at least half of the states. Separately, the Law Commission is also likely to come up soon with its own report on simultaneous polls, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong votary.

Sources said that the Law Commission is likely to recommend holding simultaneous polls for all three tiers of the government -- the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies like municipalities and panchayats -- starting with 2029 and a provision for unity government in cases like hung house.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

READ | Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Studio didn't want to release this tiny film with no stars, director fought for it; earned more than RRR, Jawan combined

Studio didn't want to release this tiny film with no stars, director fought for it; earned more than RRR, Jawan combined

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When and where to watch India vs Korea hockey semi-final match live on TV and online

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

Kapil Sharma reveals he would have been in this profession if he was not comedian: 'Mere papa...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

10 films you can watch in theatres on National Cinema Day 2024 for only Rs 99

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

India's most expensive web series cost more than Baahubali, Pathaan, Animal; was cancelled without finishing one episode

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement