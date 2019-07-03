Union Cabinet approves higher MSP for paddy, 13 other crops

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill increasing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and other crops.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet approved an increase of Rs 85 per quintal (100 kg) in the MSP of paddy. With this, the MSP of paddy has now reached Rs 1835.

Besides paddy, the Centre has approved an increase in MSP of 13 other crops including corn, peanut and pigeon pea.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the Wage Code Bill, initiating another set of labour reforms.

The law will enable the central govt to set "benchmark minimum wages" for different regions across the country. The bill's provision provides that "states cannot set minimum wages below the benchmark" set by the Centre.

The bill also seeks to combine Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1949, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976, into one code.

Also allows payment of wages by depositing the same in the bank account of the employees, electronically or by cheque.