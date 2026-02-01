Union Budget 2026: Who is Vumlunmang Vualnam? Know about Expenditure Secretary, who shapes central schemes

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the highly anticipated Union budget 2026 today, among the whole team of IAS officers involved in the making is 1992-batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, Vumlunmang Vualnam.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the highly anticipated Union budget 2026 today at 11 am in Parliament. This will be her 9th budget and third full budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3.0 government. Behind this year’s budget is a whole team of IAS officers among whom is 1992-batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, Vumlunmang Vualnam.

Who is Vumlunmang Vualnam?

Vumlunmang Vualnam is 1992-batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre who holds a BCom in Accountancy and an MA in Public Policy from OP Jindal Global University. He presently serves as Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance (MoF) with the responsibility to oversee the government expenditure, subsidy and central schemes.

Vualnam is famous within government circles as the guardian of the purse, and oversees public spending, subsidy reforms and the rollout of major central schemes. His department is crucial for the finance sector as it contributes in maintaining fiscal discipline and managing the fiscal deficit.

Vualnam’s duties also involve setting up the broad expenditure framework for the coming financial year, ensuring that policy priorities are reflected in allocations while keeping overall finances on a sustainable path.