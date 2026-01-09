Union Budget 2026 to be tabled on Feb 1, Budget Session begins Jan 28; check details

BCCI official breaks silence on Bangladesh's demand to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India
INDIA
The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026.
Union Budget 2026: Union Budget 2026-27 to be presented on Sunday, February 1. The Budget Session will commence on January 28, 2026 and continue till April 2, 2026. The first phase concludes on February 13, 2026, with Parliament reassembling on March 9, 2026, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey and present the general Budget.
The minister did not share details on the date of the presentation of the Budget. February 1, which has been fixed as the Budget Day, falls on a Sunday this year. The Budget session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber.
On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 9, 2026
The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026.
