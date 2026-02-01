Union Budget 2026: No change in Delhi's budget allocation, CM Rekha Gupta sees 'Viksit Bharat' alignment

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hailed the budget, suggesting that it covers every segment, "especially employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries."

Under the Union Budget 2026-27, Delhi received a Rs 1348 crore budget allocation, which remains unchanged despite being first for the new BJP regime. The budget includes Rs 968.01 crore under revenue and Rs 380 crore under capital heads. Expressing approval, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.



Delhi budget allocation in the Union Budget 2026

The Rs 951 crore is Central assistance for Union Territories, which is intended to finance various schemes of the city government, while an additional Central assistance of Rs 380 crore was provided for the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant as an externally aided project. A grant of Rs 2 crore has also offered to compensate victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and Rs 15 crore was allocated to the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund to offer relief during notified disasters such as earthquakes, droughts, and floods.

CM Gupta hailed the budget, suggesting that it covers every segment, "especially employment generation for youth, cultural heritage conservation and development, sports, rebates for availing education and health services in foreign countries," she spoke to reporters. "We have high hopes for Delhi regarding the grants to be provided to the cities for disaster management," she added.



CM Rekha Gupta hails the Delhi-Varanasi rail corridor announcement 'historic'

Further, CM Gupta stated the Budget provides a strong push in future-oriented sectors such as health, tourism, sports and artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to open new avenues for employment and prosperity and further enhance India’s competitiveness at the global level. On the Khelo India mission, Gupta noted the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent across the country. She also hailed the concessions provided to citizens travelling abroad for education and healthcare.

CM Gupta termed the announcement of the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor as 'historic', stating that the project will significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism, generate employment and open new opportunities for trade and industry. She believed that the move would strengthen the ease of doing business and reinforce Delhi’s role as a key hub of national development. She expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman, stating that the Union Budget 2026-27 will prove to be a milestone in taking the nation to new heights.



