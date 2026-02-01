FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maroon handwoven Kanjivaram saree draws attention, know its significance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman donned a maroon handwoven Kanjivaram saree for her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation, paying tribute to Tamil Nadu’s rich textile heritage.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 10:05 AM IST

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maroon handwoven Kanjivaram saree draws attention, know its significance
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approached the presentation of her ninth consecutive Union Budget, she arrived at Kartavya Bhawan wearing a beautiful handwoven maroon Kanjivaram saree. This choice of attire highlighted the rich textile tradition of her home state, Tamil Nadu. Her outfit was not just a fashion statement; it served as a subtle acknowledgement of her cultural roots, setting the tone for a significant fiscal day.

Budget-Day Sarees: A Signature Tradition

Over the years, Sitharaman’s sarees on Budget day have become a distinctive hallmark, merging heritage with subtle political messaging. Each year, her attire captures attention not just for its aesthetic appeal but also for the statement it makes. From delicate motifs to vibrant hues, the Finance Minister’s wardrobe choices have consistently highlighted Indian craftsmanship and regional pride.

A Maroon Kattam Kanjivaram With Symbolic Elegance

This Sunday, Sitharaman opted for a maroon kattam Kanjivaram featuring golden-brown checks, complemented by a coffee-brown border adorned with intricate thread work. The ensemble blends classic elegance with understated sophistication, reflecting both her personal style and a conscious celebration of Tamil Nadu’s centuries-old weaving tradition.

Political Undertones Amid Cultural Tribute

The choice of a Tamil Nadu saree comes at a politically significant time. Later this year, the southern state goes to the polls, where the BJP aims to establish its first government. While the saree primarily serves as a tribute to Tamil Nadu’s cultural legacy, it also carries subtle political resonance, signalling a connection to the state and its heritage.

Merging Heritage With Public Persona

Sitharaman’s Budget Day wardrobe has evolved into more than a ritual; it is a canvas where culture, tradition, and political signalling intersect. By consistently wearing handwoven sarees from different regions of India, she underscores the richness of Indian textiles while conveying respect for local artisans and regional identities.

As she prepared to deliver the Union Budget for the ninth time, her sartorial choice reinforced a unique tradition, one that balances elegance, heritage, and a subtle narrative that resonates beyond the corridors of Parliament.

