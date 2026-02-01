Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes setting up of Content Creator Labs in 15000 schools, 500 colleges; what is it?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament emphasised on setting up a Content Creator Labs in 15000 schools and 500 colleges across India with the support of Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai.

She said, 'India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics AVGC sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges."

Setting up National Institute of Design

FM Nirmala Sitharam highlighted the expansion of design industry and announced to set up another National Institute of Design. She said, '“The Indian design industry is expanding rapidly, and yet there is shortage of Indian designers,” she further noted. “I propose to establish a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and development."