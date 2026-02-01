Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents three Kartavyas, that inspired Budget, what are these?

Budget 2026 Three kartavyas: Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitaraman is presenting Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha. While presenting, she said that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan. Sitharam highlighted the three-fold approach of the Budget

Three Kartavya of the Budget

1. Accelerate and sustain economic growth by enchacing productivity and competitiveness.

2. Fullfil aspirations of people and build their strong capacity, and make them partners in India's path to prosperity,

3. Aligned with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'- To ensure every community, region and sector has access to resources, amentities and opportunutes for meaningful participation.