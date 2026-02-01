Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents three Kartavyas, that inspired Budget, what are these?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper

Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies

Union Budget 2026: Big relief to farmers, Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to increase farmers income

The Kerala Story 2: Minister Saji Cherian slams Vipul Amrutlal Shah's sequel as 'propaganda', calls it 'a product of Sangh Parivar's factory'

Union Budget 2026: Big relief for taxpayers- FM Sitharaman to stagger tax-paying timeline, ease ITR revisions

Income Tax Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman extends ITR filing deadline from Dec 31 to March 31

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs

Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India

Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

HomeIndia

INDIA

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents three Kartavyas, that inspired Budget, what are these?

Budget 2026 Three kartavyas: Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitaraman is presenting Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha. While presenting, she said that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan. Sitharam highlighted the three-fold approach of the Budget 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents three Kartavyas, that inspired Budget, what are these?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

What are the 3 kartavyas: Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitaraman is presenting Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha. While presenting, she said that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan. Sitharam highlighted the three-fold approach of the Budget, tha are three Kartavyas that inspired Budget.

Three Kartavya of the Budget

1. Accelerate and sustain economic growth by enchacing productivity and competitiveness.

2. Fullfil aspirations of people and build their strong capacity, and make them partners in India's path to prosperity,

3. Aligned with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'- To ensure every community, region and sector has access to resources, amentities and opportunutes for meaningful participation. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'
    Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring
    Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27
    Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs
    Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth, crosses Rs 275 crore in India
    Border 2 box office day 9: Sunny Deol film bounces back, shows solid 60% growth
    Why markets fell after Union Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips amid no big reform push
    Why markets fell after Budget 2026: Sensex down 1,000 points, Nifty slips
    Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatments to get cheaper
    Union Budget 2026: Drugs for Diabetes, Cancer treatment to get cheaper
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
    9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
    The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
    The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
    Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
    Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
    The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
    Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
    Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement