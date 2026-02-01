Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches Semiconductor Mission 2.0, announced Rs 40000 crore for outlay

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her ninth Budget in the Lok Sabha. While presenting, FM emphasized on India push to build a domestic semiconductor industry. On February 1, she announced the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her ninth Budget in the Lok Sabha. While presenting, FM emphasized on India push to build a domestic semiconductor industry. On February 1, she announced the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, ' to "capitalise on the momentum of the semiconductor mission."

Nirmala Sitharam also said that there will be focus on industry-led research and training centres for semiconductors. Moreover, she announces Rs 40,000 crore to capitalise on the momentum of the semiconductor mission.