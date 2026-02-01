Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan dismissed rivalry rumours: 'Most people were expecting some sort of punch-up'
Union Budget 2026: Why did Nirmala Sitharaman miss moment for big-ticket reforms? Did FM lack political courage, follow cautious road?
Grammy Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, nominees, performers, host, everything you need to know about music's biggest night
Union Budget 2026: From coffee to leather goods, what gets costlier and what cheaper?
Union Budget 2026: Can Modi government rebuild trust in poll-bound Tamil Nadu and Kerala?
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
Budget 2026: What changes for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries? Nirmala Sitharaman BIG promises, what experts say
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
INDIA
In the latest central budget, the government has cut down tariffs and customs duty on a number of items such as essential drugs. On the other hand, luxury goods, including watches and alcoholic beverages, are set to attract a higher rate of tax, making them more expensive.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-2027, which begins on April 1, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech in the parliament. In the latest central budget, the government has cut down tariffs and customs duty on a number of items such as essential drugs. On the other hand, several luxury goods, including watches and alcoholic beverages, are set to attract a higher rate of tax, making them more expensive. Here is a list of items that are expected to either get cheaper or costlier under the new budget.
Coal
Luxury watches
Imported alcohol
Coffee and vending machines
'Sin' goods such as cigarettes, beedis, pan masala, gutka
Imported photographic, filming, and sound recording equipment
Some fertilisers
Stock options and futures trading
Non-disclosure of movable assets
Income tax misreporting (Penalty equal to 100 percent of the tax amount)
Cancer medicines
Alcoholic liquor scrap and some minerals
Footwear
Leather goods
Video game manufacturing parts
Microwave ovens, television equipment, and cameras
Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, solar panels, and aircraft parts
Made-in-India smartphones and tablets
Foreign education
Overseas tourism packages
Import of goods for nuclear power projects until 2035