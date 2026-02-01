Union Budget 2026: From coffee to leather goods, what gets costlier and what cheaper?

In the latest central budget, the government has cut down tariffs and customs duty on a number of items such as essential drugs. On the other hand, luxury goods, including watches and alcoholic beverages, are set to attract a higher rate of tax, making them more expensive.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-2027, which begins on April 1, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech in the parliament. In the latest central budget, the government has cut down tariffs and customs duty on a number of items such as essential drugs. On the other hand, several luxury goods, including watches and alcoholic beverages, are set to attract a higher rate of tax, making them more expensive. Here is a list of items that are expected to either get cheaper or costlier under the new budget.

What gets costlier

Coal

Luxury watches

Imported alcohol

Coffee and vending machines

'Sin' goods such as cigarettes, beedis, pan masala, gutka

Imported photographic, filming, and sound recording equipment

Some fertilisers

Stock options and futures trading

Non-disclosure of movable assets

Income tax misreporting (Penalty equal to 100 percent of the tax amount)

What gets cheaper

Cancer medicines

Alcoholic liquor scrap and some minerals

Footwear

Leather goods

Video game manufacturing parts

Microwave ovens, television equipment, and cameras

Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, solar panels, and aircraft parts

Made-in-India smartphones and tablets

Foreign education

Overseas tourism packages

Import of goods for nuclear power projects until 2035