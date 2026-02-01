FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Union Budget 2026: From coffee to leather goods, what gets costlier and what cheaper?

In the latest central budget, the government has cut down tariffs and customs duty on a number of items such as essential drugs. On the other hand, luxury goods, including watches and alcoholic beverages, are set to attract a higher rate of tax, making them more expensive.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: From coffee to leather goods, what gets costlier and what cheaper?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth straight budget on Sunday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-2027, which begins on April 1, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech in the parliament. In the latest central budget, the government has cut down tariffs and customs duty on a number of items such as essential drugs. On the other hand, several luxury goods, including watches and alcoholic beverages, are set to attract a higher rate of tax, making them more expensive. Here is a list of items that are expected to either get cheaper or costlier under the new budget.

What gets costlier

Coal
Luxury watches
Imported alcohol
Coffee and vending machines
'Sin' goods such as cigarettes, beedis, pan masala, gutka
Imported photographic, filming, and sound recording equipment
Some fertilisers
Stock options and futures trading
Non-disclosure of movable assets
Income tax misreporting (Penalty equal to 100 percent of the tax amount)

What gets cheaper

Cancer medicines
Alcoholic liquor scrap and some minerals
Footwear
Leather goods
Video game manufacturing parts
Microwave ovens, television equipment, and cameras
Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, solar panels, and aircraft parts
Made-in-India smartphones and tablets
Foreign education
Overseas tourism packages
Import of goods for nuclear power projects until 2035

