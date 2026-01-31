Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?

Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files
In her first Union Budget in 2019, Sitharaman had replaced the leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a more traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in a red cloth.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget presentation on Sunday (February 1) is set to break with a long-standing convention, India Today reported citing sources in the government. Sitharaman, who will be presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, will use the latter part (called Part B) of her speech as the main platform for outlining India’s economic vision and reform agenda, the report said. In past Union Budgets, the vision was laid out in Part A, while Part B was restricted to tax and policy announcements.
On Sunday, Sitharaman is expected to speak at unusual length during Part B of her speech, highlighting both immediate policy measures and long-term economic goals. In her first Union Budget in 2019, Sitharaman had replaced the leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a more traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in a red cloth. This year's Budget will be in paperless form, as has been the case for the past several years.
Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 before both houses of the parliament at 11 am on February 1. It will mark one of the rare occasions when the central budget is presented on a Sunday. Industry experts expect an overhaul of customs duty into fewer tax slabs and a focus on lowering India's debt-to-GDP ratio. There are also expectations of a higher defence spending in view of rising geopolitical tensions around the world. You can watch the government’s broadcast live through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha feeds, available in several languages on the Sansad TV YouTube channel.