FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files

Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?

From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic turning points

Salman Khan wins defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, court bars filmmaker from making 'derogatory' comments against actor after Rs 9 crore suit

Iran: Huge explosion rocks Bandar Abbas port, was Revolutionary Guards commander targeted?

Why did prices of gold and silver drop on Friday? Check real reason

Vishal Bhardwaj asks Arijit Singh to take back his 'sanyaas', calls his retirement from playback singing 'unacceptable'

Viral video: Alia Bhatt sings Dhurandhar title track in BTS video from magazine shoot, fans notice Raha recording her

PM Modi reacts as Sunetra Pawar becomes Maharashtra's first woman deputy CM: 'Confident she will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files

Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files

Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'

Akshay Kumar praises Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 3 in his Instagram story

From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic turning points

From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

HomeIndia

INDIA

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?

In her first Union Budget in 2019, Sitharaman had replaced the leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a more traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in a red cloth.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 09:06 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget presentation on Sunday (February 1) is set to break with a long-standing convention, India Today reported citing sources in the government. Sitharaman, who will be presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, will use the latter part (called Part B) of her speech as the main platform for outlining India’s economic vision and reform agenda, the report said. In past Union Budgets, the vision was laid out in Part A, while Part B was restricted to tax and policy announcements.

On Sunday, Sitharaman is expected to speak at unusual length during Part B of her speech, highlighting both immediate policy measures and long-term economic goals. In her first Union Budget in 2019, Sitharaman had replaced the leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a more traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in a red cloth. This year's Budget will be in paperless form, as has been the case for the past several years.

Union Budget 2026 tomorrow

Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 before both houses of the parliament at 11 am on February 1. It will mark one of the rare occasions when the central budget is presented on a Sunday. Industry experts expect an overhaul of customs duty into fewer tax slabs and a focus on lowering India's debt-to-GDP ratio. There are also expectations of a higher defence spending in view of rising geopolitical tensions around the world. You can watch the government’s broadcast live through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha feeds, available in several languages on the Sansad TV YouTube channel.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files
Bill Gates finally breaks silence over fresh allegations in Epstein Files
Akshay Kumar roots for Rani Mukerji, praises her performance in Mardaani 3, calls actress 'the Goddess of...'
Akshay Kumar praises Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 3 in his Instagram story
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition, what's changing?
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman breaks with 75-year-old tradition
From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic turning points
From free India’s first budget to IT Reforms: How they marked country’s economic
Salman Khan wins defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, court bars filmmaker from making 'derogatory' comments against actor after Rs 9 crore suit
Salman Khan wins defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap, details inside
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement