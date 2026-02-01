Union Budget 2026: Big boost to data sector, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 'Tax Holiday' till 2047 for cloud companies

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children
FM Sitharaman announced tax exemption till 2047 for cloud companies setting up and operating data centres in India, provided their services are offered to Indian businesses through Indian resellers.
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha, marking her ninth consecutive Budget presentation. FM Sitharaman announced tax exemption till 2047 for cloud companies setting up and operating data centres in India, provided their services are offered to Indian businesses through Indian resellers.
She said, Sitharaman said, “To attract global business and investment, and to recognise the need to enable critical infrastructure, we propose to provide a tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India.”