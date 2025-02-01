Union Budget 2025 Time: The Budget speech of FM Sitharaman will be broadcast live from 11:00 am on February 1 and can be watched on the official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in) and on Sansad TV.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025 today (February 1, 2025). Many taxpayers are looking forward to relief measures after seeing minimal changes in the July 2024 Budget. They hope for steps that will ease financial pressure and encourage savings.

Budget 2025 Date and Time

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

Where to watch Union Budget 2025 LIVE

The Union budget will be broadcast on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels.

Budget 2025 income tax expectations:

Most tax experts believe that the government will phase out the old income tax regime in the coming years. The new income tax regime was introduced as an optional tax regime from FY 2020-21 onwards.