Union Budget 2024: 'Willing to discuss every issue', says government after all-party meeting

Twitter
Headlines

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda plays 'freedom fighter removed from history', says 'Gandhi se nafrat...'

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar teaser: Randeep Hooda plays 'freedom fighter removed from history', says 'Gandhi se nafrat...'

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Korean habits to stay fit and young

Rare, unseen photos of Deepika Padukone

Rinku Singh's IPL salary revealed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

Meet actress who dated two superstars, both relationships failed, then married a doctor, she is now..

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

HomeIndia

India

Union Budget 2024: 'Willing to discuss every issue', says government after all-party meeting

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present a full-fledged budget.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government on Tuesday told floor leaders of various parties that it was ready to discuss every issue in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Emerging from the customary all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described the interaction as ''very cordial'' and said the government was ready to discuss every issue during the brief session.

The session will be the last one of the present Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced. Defence Minister and Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal represented the government at the meet.

Congress' K Suresh, TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay, DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale, Samajwadi Party's S T Hasan, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur, and TDP's Jayadev Galla were among the leaders present at the meeting at the Parliament House complex.

READ | 'They could have waited for...': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's swipe at BJP over Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, who represented the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, said he raised the issue of the ''violent attack'' on the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the state government's curbs on it.

An ''unwritten dictatorship'' prevails in the country, he said, and accused the central government of misusing probe agencies such as the CBI and the ED to target opposition leaders such as Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

READ | Land-for-jobs scam: Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti asked to be present before PMLA court

Tiwari said he raised these issues after consulting opposition parties. It is a customary practice ahead of every session to convene a meeting as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present a full-fledged budget.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Bigg Boss khatm, inka chapter khatm': Abhishek Kumar says he wants nothing to do with Isha Malviya, Samarth | Exclusive

Meet man who owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh, he paid...

'I am not....': Babar Azam fumes at Durdanto Dhaka wicketkeeper during BPL 2024 clash, video goes viral

22 carat gold crown, Burj Khalifa venue: Ultra-lavish wedding was not of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, money spent was...

Viral video: Man makes 'chicken tikka masala cupcake', internet asks 'are you serious'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE