Union Budget 2023: What is PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The FM began the presentation in Lok Sabha at 11 am today. During her speech, the Finance Minister also announced details of a new scheme - PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman.

The scheme is launched for traditional artisans. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman is a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftspeople. It has been conceptualised to enable them to improve the quality, scale, and reach of their products, integrating with the MSME value chain.