Union Budget 2023 to be tabled in Parliament today: All you need to know (file photo)

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam is all set to present the Union Budget for the next financial year 2023-24 on Wednesday. She will be presenting her fifth straight budget at a time when the economy is slowing due to global headwinds and specific sectors need attention. The Finance Minister will begin her budget speech at 11 am in Lok Sabha.

This year`s budget will be the last full budget of the Modi government before the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024, slated for April-May 2024. Like the previous two Union Budgets, this year's budget will also be delivered in paperless form.

The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) would be the first normal budget after the COVID-19 shock and amid global geopolitical developments.

Earlier on Tuesday, the pre-Budget Economic Survey projected the Indian economy slowing to 6-6.8 per cent in the fiscal year starting April - still remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world - as extraordinary challenges facing the globe will likely hurt exports.

The Union Budget 2023 is a much-anticipated event for the real estate sector in India. Industry experts and stakeholders have high expectations from the government as they hope to see a number of reforms and initiatives that can help boost the real estate market and encourage investment in the sector.

The area of interest for the real estate sector is tax incentives. Real estate developers and investors are hoping for tax breaks and other financial incentives that can help lower the cost of developing new projects and make it more profitable for them.

One can watch the LIVE presentation of the budget by Sitharaman on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live telecast will also be available on their Youtube channels.