Union Budget 2023: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Mitr Kaal’ jibe at Centre, BJP over Amrit Kaal budget session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

After the Union Budget 2023 was presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, political reactions from opposition leaders poured, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government, claiming that its 'mitr kaal' budget has no vision to create jobs as well as no plan to tackle inflation, and proves that the Centre has no roadmap to build India's future.

Gandhi's reaction came after the presentation of the Union budget for 2023-24 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which the government raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

"'Mitr Kaal' Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs. NO plan to tackle Mehngai. NO intent to stem Inequality. 1% richest own 40% of the wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed -- yet, PM doesn't Care!" Gandhi said in a tweet. "This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India's future," he said.

‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has:

NO vision to create Jobs

NO plan to tackle Mehngai

NO intent to stem Inequality



1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t Care!



This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2023

The Mitr Kaal jibe comes after FM Nirmala Sitharaman repeatedly used the term Amrit Kaal while presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-2024. The term came into prominence when it was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Independence Day 2021 speech.

During the Budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Our vision for the ‘Amrit Kaal’ includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this ‘jan-bhaagidari’ (public participation) through ‘sabka saath, sabka prayas’ (efforts by all) is essential.”

The Union Budget 2023 is being hailed by Centre and BJP as the budget for the common man, with the tax rebates for several income tax slabs announced by the government. The implementation of the new tax regime is the highlight of the Budget 2023 session.

The New Tax Regime has a lot of benefits in store for the salaried class people, as per the Centre. During the announcement of the Budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the rebate limit for individual taxpayers has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes