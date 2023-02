File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. The FM began the presentation in Lok Sabha at 11 am today. During her speech, the Finance Minister announced a new small savings scheme - Mahila Samman Savings Patra. The Mahila Samman Savings Patra has been launched for women and girl child.

The Mahila Samman Savings Patra has a deposit facility of up to Rs 2 lakh with a fixed interest rate of 7.5%.