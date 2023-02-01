Union Budget 2023: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel demands new trains, release of GST, tax dues

Photo: ANI

The government is ready to unveil the Indian Union Budget 2023, which will be announced by Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman. Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chattisgarh, said on Wednesday that residents in the areas of Jagadalpur and Surguja have requested new trains ahead of the briefing of the Union Budget for the coming fiscal year 2023–24.

Further, CM Baghel demanded the earliest possible release of the state's GST and central excise dues. "People have demanded new trains in Jagadalpur and Surguja areas. Earlier, there used to be a separate Railway Budget. But now, such announcements are not made separately. We also demand that our share of GST and central excise dues be released at the earliest," said Bhagel.

The budget for this year is significant because it is the final full budget for the BJP government prior to the scheduled upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The Union Budget for 2023–24 will also be presented digitally, similar to the previous two budgets.

On February 1st, Wednesday, the Union Budget—which includes the Railway Budget—will be delivered to the Parliament. Prior to the start of the Budget Session on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu spoke to the joint session of the Parliament.

Today at 11 a.m., Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Budget 2023 to the Lok Sabha. The Narendra Modi administration's final full budget during this legislative session will be this one. Prior to the Budget, the Minister of Finance told ANI that the Budget, which will be unveiled later today, would take into account the expectations of the public.

