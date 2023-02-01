Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Union Budget 2023-24: Know what's in store for Indian Railways in this budget

Many people are waiting to see how the new budget will affect them. The Budget 2023 will be the Modi administration's final full budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Union Budget 2023-24: Know what's in store for Indian Railways in this budget
File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 today - February 1, 2023. Many people are waiting to see how the new budget will affect them. The Budget 2023 will be the Modi administration's final full budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

From common people to the experts, all eyes also rest on the Railway budget this year. Since 2017, the tradition of presenting a separate railway budget has ended, therefore, people will be looking to see the government's decisions regarding the railway sector in the general budget.

Experts believe that the Modi government will emphasise strengthening the railway infrastructure and bringing in high-speed trains. It is also speculated that the government might release more funds for the railway sector as compared to the previous budget. Through this, the emphasis will be on laying new lines, increasing the number of semi-high-speed trains, and completing ongoing projects. 

Vande Bharat Train

Vande Bharat Express trains are one of the most ambitious projects of the Modi government. It is expected that Vande Bharat trains can be announced on many new routes. It is also being claimed that 400 new Vande Bharat trains can be announced today. Seeing the success of these trains, Vande Bharat trains with sleeper class can also be announced. There can be announcements related to upgrading the tracks on the routes of Vande Bharat as well. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her hot and sensational videos
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
5 most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jharkhand: 14 dead including three children as massive fire breaks out in Dhanbad building
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.