Union Budget 2023-24: Know what's in store for Indian Railways in this budget

File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the budget for the fiscal year 2023–24 today - February 1, 2023. Many people are waiting to see how the new budget will affect them. The Budget 2023 will be the Modi administration's final full budget before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

From common people to the experts, all eyes also rest on the Railway budget this year. Since 2017, the tradition of presenting a separate railway budget has ended, therefore, people will be looking to see the government's decisions regarding the railway sector in the general budget.

Experts believe that the Modi government will emphasise strengthening the railway infrastructure and bringing in high-speed trains. It is also speculated that the government might release more funds for the railway sector as compared to the previous budget. Through this, the emphasis will be on laying new lines, increasing the number of semi-high-speed trains, and completing ongoing projects.

Vande Bharat Train

Vande Bharat Express trains are one of the most ambitious projects of the Modi government. It is expected that Vande Bharat trains can be announced on many new routes. It is also being claimed that 400 new Vande Bharat trains can be announced today. Seeing the success of these trains, Vande Bharat trains with sleeper class can also be announced. There can be announcements related to upgrading the tracks on the routes of Vande Bharat as well.