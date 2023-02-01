Headlines

India

India

Budget 2023 gives priority to deprived, will fulfil dreams of farmers, middle class: PM Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2023-24 before the parliament on Wednesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Reacting to the Union Budget 2023-24 presentation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the budget provides the foundation to fulfil the resolve for a developed India. Adding that the budget gives priority to the deprived, the PM said it will fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, farmers and middle class. 

“Amrit Kaal's first budget provides the foundation to fulfil the massive resolve for a developed India,” PM Modi said. 

“The budget gives priority to those who are deprived,” he added, saying that it “will fulfil dreams of aspirational society, village, poor, farmers and middle class.”

“I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this historic budget,” he added.

 

 

PM further said that the unprecedented investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give “speed and new energy to development. 

“Middle class is a big force to fulfil dreams of prosperous and developed India; our government has taken many decisions to empower it,” PM Modi said.

“This year's budget will provide impetus to green growth, green economy, green infrastructure and green jobs for a sustainable future,” he added.

READ | Budget 2023: Major income tax relief, push for infrastructure before 2024 polls | Highlights of FM Sitharaman’s speech

