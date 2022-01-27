Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1 in paperless form, to be made available on mobile app

With the Budget Session of the Parliament set to be flagged off after the all-party meeting on January 31, preparation at the Union Ministry of Finance is at the final stage. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in paperless form.

Marking the final stage of Union Budget making process, sweets were given to the core staff due for “lock-in” at their work workplace instead of the customary Halwa ceremony in light of the ongoing Pandemic and health safety concern, the Finance Ministry informed in a series of Tweets.

The ministry also mentioned that the Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on mobile app once it is presented before the Parliament. The “Union Budget Mobile App” to provide easy & quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders, the ministry said. Mobile App is bilingual and available on both Android and iOS platforms, and can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal. The Union Budget Web Portal http://indiabudget.gov.in will make all Budget documents available for download.

Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented by Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman on 1st February, 2022, in Paperless form



The press statement from the Finance Ministry said, “In a historic move, the Union Budget of 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time. A “Union Budget Mobile App” was also launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on 1st February 2022 in the Parliament.”

“The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms,” it added.