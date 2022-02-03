‘Union Budget 2022 to stabilize economy after Covid-19 pandemic’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on February 1 explaining several schemes and proposals that the central government has in mind for the financial year 2022-23, such as the option to update ITR and the newly introduced tax on cryptocurrency returns.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor in Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, FM Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated the details of the Union Budget 2022-23, explaining how the schemes can benefit the nation’s economy and population in the long run.

FM Sitharaman said that it had been a tough task to create the Union Budget in the tough times brought on by Covid-19, but this budget has been designed to stabilize and revive the economy of the nation after the hit it took during the pandemic period.

She further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the public for welcoming the Union Budget 2022, which has been designed with a total of Rs 39.45 lakh crore being allocated across different sectors and schemes proposed in the Parliament on Tuesday.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “This is a long-term budget that is aimed at stability, not needs.” While talking about the benefits of the new budget, she added, “People are taking an active interest in the stock market after looking at several advantages.”

The finance minister further said that PM Modi is working towards helping small-time farmers. She added, “We have passed the import cost to the development of farmers. We have included the latest technologies like drones, aerial surveillance, and more.”

While talking about employment issues in the country, FM Sitharaman said that the Centre is committed to the nation's development and has always focused on the creation of jobs. She also appreciates the honest taxpayers and has always mentioned them while presenting the budget.

She said, “We are not doing anything for the rich. We are contributing to focusing on nation's developments that will generate jobs.” Sitharaman further added that the government is leaving “no stone unturned to help the poorest of the poor section of the society.”

FM Sitharaman further said that the government is doing a lot for the middle class of India in terms of providing several financial schemes. She said, “We are keeping a twin-track economy as we are going to take help of the infrastructure-based development.”