Union Budget 2022-23 is step towards making modern India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity.

While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha, the Prime Minister said, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness."

"This Union Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. It is very important for us to make a self-reliant and modern India. This Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. India`s economy is expanding continuously due to the decisions taken in the last 7 years," added PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that today the world`s perspective of looking at India has changed a lot and now, the world wants to see a stronger India. "Indian economy is at a turning point. There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world`s perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India," he pointed out.

While addressing BJP workers and leaders, the Prime Minister said, "With the world`s changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy."Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.